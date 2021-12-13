Gold biscuits worth Rs 9.86 lakh seized at Jaipur International Airport

Customs officials seized two gold biscuits weighing 200 grams from a passenger at Jaipur International Airport, it was reported on Monday. The biscuits were recovered from the bag of a passenger aboard Spice Jet flight number SG 713 from Dubai, which arrived at Jaipur International Airport on Monday 1.30 am, BB Atal, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, said.

The officials seized the biscuits under the Customs Act 1962, he said, estimating the cost of gold recovered to be Rs 9.86 lakh.

He said the passenger is being further interrogated.

