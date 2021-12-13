Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as Apple leads; Fed meeting awaited

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, led by gains in Apple which neared $3 trillion in market capitalization, while investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting later this week where policymakers are likely to signal faster tapering of monetary stimulus. Apple Inc shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the iPhone maker's shares to the highest on Wall Street.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:03 IST
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as Apple leads; Fed meeting awaited

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, led by gains in Apple which neared $3 trillion in market capitalization, while investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting later this week where policymakers are likely to signal faster tapering of monetary stimulus.

Apple Inc shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the iPhone maker's shares to the highest on Wall Street. It was poised to become the first company in the world to hit $3 trillion in market value. Other technology and communications stocks including Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc also gained between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Wall Street's main indexes have recouped most of their declines from late November after the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected, with the S&P 500 index hitting an all-time closing high on Friday. Market participants have been buying up shares of mega-cap growth companies, along with many industrial bellwethers and value-oriented stocks, with many analysts pointing to investors buying the dip after the steep selloff caused by Omicron worries.

Positive updates about vaccines and antibody cocktails to combat the new variant, along with a recent reading on inflation that was in line with consensus, have also kept investor sentiment afloat. The Fed's policy decision later in the week still remains a top event for markets, with bets running high that the U.S. central bank will hint at a faster tapering of asset buying and an earlier start to raising interest rates.

A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter. At 7:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.25 points, or 0.34%.

Pfizer Inc rose 1.6% as it agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal to expand its cancer and inflammatory disease treatment pipeline. Shares of Arena surged 92.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021