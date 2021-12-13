Biz activity grows to new high despite Omicron threat: Nomura

Despite fears of the Omicron variant, business activity touched an all-time high since the onset of the pandemic for the week ended December 12, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which compares the activity for a particular week as against the one before the onset of the pandemic, rose to 115.8 from the 112.9 for the previous week. ''Despite Omicron risks, neither policy restrictions nor public fear factor appear to have had any impact on mobility so far, which is supporting a further normalisation in services,'' it said in a statement. Mobility indicators rose for the week, led by a 4 percentage point (pp) uptick in the Google mobility index, 2 pp increase in retail and recreation index, while the Apple driving index rose 2.9 pp. The labour participation rate picked up to 41.4 per cent from 40.5 per cent -- its highest in eight weeks -- and power demand reversed last week's fall with a 3.7 per cent gain, it added. After supply-constraint induced declines in August and September, industrial output growth rose sequentially in October, although its pace appears to be plateauing. India remains at risk of virus setbacks since those fully vaccinated account for only 37.5 per cent of the overall population, it said, adding data thus far suggest that incremental growth momentum in Q4 may be driven more by services and re-opening and less by industry.

