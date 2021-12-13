Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr through non-convertible debentures

The country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise Rs 100 crore from the market by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company's board is meeting on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond.

''A meeting of the committee of directors of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis,'' it said.

The said non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE's WDM (wholesale debt market) segment, Raymond added.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 657.35 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

