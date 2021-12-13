Left Menu

Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr through non-convertible debentures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:23 IST
Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr through non-convertible debentures
  • Country:
  • India

The country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise Rs 100 crore from the market by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company's board is meeting on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond.

''A meeting of the committee of directors of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis,'' it said.

The said non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE's WDM (wholesale debt market) segment, Raymond added.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 657.35 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021