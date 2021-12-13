Left Menu

Two men from Delhi killed in car crash on Yamuna Expressway

Both the vehicles were on the Noida to Agra lane of the expressway, a police spokesperson said.Those who died have been identified as car driver Gaurav 26 and Luvkush 19, both residents of Buddh Vihar in Delhi.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:40 IST
Two Delhi-based men died after their speeding car allegedly rammed into a moving truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

Two more people, including a woman who is the mother of the car driver, were left severely injured in the crash that took place in the morning, the police said.

''There were four people, including the woman, in the Maruti Alto which hit the truck from the rear, resulting in the crash. Both the vehicles were on the Noida to Agra lane of the expressway,” a police spokesperson said.

''Those who died have been identified as car driver Gaurav (26) and Luvkush (19), both residents of Buddh Vihar in Delhi. Gaurav's mother and his brother have been hospitalised with injuries,” the official said.

The bodies have been taken for post-mortem while the injured are being treated at the hospital. Further legal proceedings are underway, according to the police.

The damaged vehicle was also removed from the highway and normal vehicular traffic resumed on the lane, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

