Paris appeals court cuts fine against UBS in tax evasion case

A Paris appeals court on Monday said UBS must pay 1.8 billion euros ($2.03 billion) in penalties in a case in which the Swiss bank was found guilty of helping clients stash undeclared assets offshore. The court found UBS guilty of soliciting clients illegally at sporting events and parties in France, and of laundering the proceeds of tax evasion.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:48 IST
A Paris appeals court on Monday said UBS must pay 1.8 billion euros ($2.03 billion) in penalties in a case in which the Swiss bank was found guilty of helping clients stash undeclared assets offshore.

The court found UBS guilty of soliciting clients illegally at sporting events and parties in France, and of laundering the proceeds of tax evasion. However, it decided to more than halve the original penalty, which had been imposed after a trial in 2019 and stood at 4.5 billion euros ($5.07 billion).

The 1.8 billion euros penalty awarded on Monday includes 800 million euros of civil damages. ($1 = 0.8868 euros)

