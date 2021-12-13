Left Menu

UBS to decide very quickly on response after French court ruling -bank's lawyer

The court, however, decided to more than halve the original penalty, which had been imposed after a trial in 2019 and had stood at 4.5 billion euros ($5.07 billion). "The bank takes note of this decision," Herve Temime, a lawyer representing the bank said after the ruling.

Swiss bank UBS said it would decide quickly on what course of action to take after a French appeals court confirmed on Monday the bank was guilty of helping clients stash undeclared assets offshore. The court, however, decided to more than halve the original penalty, which had been imposed after a trial in 2019 and had stood at 4.5 billion euros ($5.07 billion).

"The bank takes note of this decision," Herve Temime, a lawyer representing the bank said after the ruling. "Compared to the first instance ruling, there is a financial gain of 2.7 billion euros, but it is a criminal conviction and therefore we will make our decision very quickly."

