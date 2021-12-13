Woman killed after being hit by train in JK's Samba

A woman about 65 years of age was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official of the Railway Police said on Monday. The body of the unidentified woman, hit by Sealdah Express, was found near Balole bridge on Sunday evening, the official said. He said the body has been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, for a post mortem and identification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)