CBSE released official update on English Literature and Language Paper for Term 1 Boards

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE Term 1 board exams have finished this Saturday, 11th December 2021. The last exam was English Language and Literature, which was in the limelight because of significant issues. Students were having problems with the passage of one set of the question paper.

On Monday, CBSE gave their official statement on the same: "A passage in one set of Class 10 English paper was not as per the guidelines of the Board concerning the setting of question papers." The matter has been referred to the committee of subject experts, and as per their recommendations, they had dropped passage number 1, they added. They also stated that full marks should be given to all the students for passage No. 1 for all sets of question papers Class 10 for English Literature and Language to ensure uniformity and parity.

