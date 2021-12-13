NMRC offers co-branding rights at metro stations to augment revenue

In order to generate additional revenue, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has put on sale co-branding rights at select metro stations on walk-in application basis, officials said on Monday. The initiative will help the rail operator generate non-fare box revenue by using its available inventories at metro stations, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said. The walk-in-policy is available on the NMRC website --http://nmrcnoida.com''nmrcnoida.com -- under the ‘Business Offers’ section.

Applications for the scheme will be received through a Google form which is open for 28 days between December 9 and 6 PM of January 5, 2022, she said.

“An applicant can submit a single Google Form for one or more metro station(s) as per their choice, eligibility and turnover criteria,” Maheshwari said.

“Nine metro stations - Sector 76, Sector 101, Sector 81, Sector 83, NSEZ, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 147 and Depot -- are offered for the co-branding and outdoor advertising rights along with inside station advertisement rights through the Walk-In-Policy,” the IAS officer said.

The tenure of the contract will be 10 years with a lock-in period of two years, she said, adding the selection of successful eligible applicants will be done on H1 basis.

Besides filling the form, applicants are required to supply documents and pay a fee of Rs 10,000 upfront online in the designated bank account and submit the UTR number in the online form.

“This policy of NMRC shall open a new door in the field of co-branding for the interested vendors. “By this way of promoting NMRC through a Walk-in Policy, a positive vibe is being created among the vendors to easily participate in the different business opportunities available with the NMRC in coming days,” Maheshwari said.

