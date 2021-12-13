Left Menu

LIC introduces savings life insurance plan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:51 IST
LIC introduces savings life insurance plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday introduced a non-linked, non-participating, individual savings life insurance plan.

The insurer added that there are special premium rates for female lives and the plan is allowed to the third gender.

The plan, Dhan Rekha, provides a percentage of the basic sum assured as survival benefit at regular intervals starting from the end of the premium-paying term, provided that the policy is in force, the insurer said in a statement.

On maturity, the policyholder will receive full sum assured without the deduction of the money back amount received along with accrued guaranteed additions, the statement added.

For single premium death, the sum assured is 125 per cent of the basic sum assured plus guaranteed additions.

The minimum sum assured under this plan is Rs 2 lakh and no limit for the maximum sum assured.

The minimum age at entry ranges from 90 days to eight years and the maximum age at the entry ranges from 35 years to 55 years, depending upon the chosen policy term, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021