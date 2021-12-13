INSTANT VIEW-Bank of Canada keeps inflation target unchanged at 2% in monetary policy renewal

The Bank of Canada on Monday unveiled an agreement with the government to keep its inflation target unchanged at 2% and said it could maintain rates lower for longer if need be to help keep employment at optimal levels. STORY:

COMMENTARY JOSH NYE, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

"This is largely a continuation of what they are already doing, in a sense codifying the approach that the bank has been taking during the pandemic." "It's pretty status quo. It's not going to change our forecasts for when the Bank of Canada begins to raise interest rates."

