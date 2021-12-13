Left Menu

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday announced 60 finalists for USD 1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administrations coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.There were 529 applicants for the grants.

13-12-2021
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday announced 60 finalists for USD 1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration's coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.

There were 529 applicants for the grants. That means roughly 11 per cent of submissions made it to the next round, which will ultimately choose 20 to 30 regional coalitions for up to USD 100 million in grants that could shape manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences hubs around the country. Twelve of the finalists were from places tied to the coal industry.

The finalists were predominantly coalitions made up of government, academic and economic partnerships. They will receive USD 500,000 each to help plan for the next round, with applications due in March. The deadline for choosing the winners is September.

“This program will bring communities back in regions across America,” Alejandra Castillo, assistant commerce secretary for economic development, said in an interview. She said the program was designed to bring different local partners together ''to leverage their assets.” Among the city-led finalists are: Indianapolis; Newark, New Jersey; Tucson, Arizona; Manchester, New Hampshire; Phoenix; and New Orleans. The finalists also include universities in Alabama, Maine, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Kansas. There are also economic partnerships and industry-specific organisations such as the Wisconsin Paper Council.

White House senior adviser Gene Sperling, who is overseeing coronavirus relief, said interest far exceeded the expected 150 applicants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

