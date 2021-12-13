Left Menu

Six out of 13 SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft have started operating flights: Govt

Six out of total 13 of SpiceJets 737 Max aircraft have started operating commercial passenger flights, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.All Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:56 IST
Six out of 13 SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft have started operating flights: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six out of total 13 of SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft have started operating commercial passenger flights, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

All Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead. After Boeing made necessary software rectifications, the DGCA had on August 26 this year lifted the ban on Max planes' commercial flight operations.

SpiceJet had resumed operating its Max planes for commercial flight operations last month. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Singh said on Monday, ''Out of 13 grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft of Spice Jet, six aircraft have been put into operations along with return to service actions after modifications as mandated in EASA's AD (European Union Aviation Safety Agency's airworthiness directive).'' SpiceJet, the only operator of Max planes in the country, had signed a USD 22 billion deal with Boeing for 205 aircraft in 2017, and has 13 of these planes in its fleet at present. SpiceJet had on December 9 said that one of its 737 Max plane, which was heading from Mumbai to Kolkata, returned to Maharashtra's capital city due to a ''technical issue''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021