Piyush Goyal assures India will supply Covid vaccines to the whole world

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today called for Partnerships among countries for achieving Sustainable Growth. Addressing the Inaugural Session of the CII Partnership Summit 2021 on the theme "Partnering for Building a New World: Growth, Competitiveness, Sustainability, Technology" through video conferencing, Shri Goyal said India, as it assumes presidency of the G20, will leverage global partnerships for collective solutions to global issues.

Quoting the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi: - "It is only partnerships that will get us to our goals. Partnerships between citizens, Partnerships between communities, Partnerships between countries," Shri Goyal said India has emerged as the 'World's Trusted Partner'. "Even in the peak of the Covid, even under lockdown, India met all of its international service commitments despite lockdowns and Services supply chains did not suffer for even a second," he said.

Shri Goyal assured India will supply Covid vaccines to the whole world to tackle this "once in a century of its kind pandemic" and plans to manufacture 5 billion doses next year. "In addition to protecting its own population, India has also provided medical supplies & equipment to more than 150 countries across the globe," he said, adding, "It is in line with India's ancient wisdom of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'(The World is One Family). Nobody will be safe, until everybody is safe; nobody will be happy, until everybody will be happy . "

Shri Goyal said the pandemic has put India under the spotlight, to introspect its potential as a Global leader especially at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". "India's cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination coverage exceeds 1.33 billion doses," he said.

Shri Goyal said all of us Ministers are working for the welfare of the poor with the Government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.' "We have been running the world's largest food distribution programme serving more than 800 million beneficiaries for 19 months besides the world's largest health insurance programme reaching out to the poorest of the poor," he said.

Calling for a just and equitable world trade order, Shri Goyal said, with 'Panchamrit', the PM has set very, very ambitious targets for India at the COP26. "India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 & meet 50% of its energy requirements from RE.We hope to attain Net Zero (Carbon Footprint) by 2070 in the fastest possible time," he said.

Shri Goyal said, under PM Modi, India is on a Reform Journey that has transformed its landscape with several schemes like the PLI, PM Mitra, Reduction in Corporate Tax, Ease of Doing Business and Single Window.

"Today India's businesses are moving towards adoption of tech. like 5G, AI, IoT (Internet of Things), etc. to achieve Manufacturing excellence. India's 65 million MSMEs are fast moving to embrace digitisation to make India a trillion-dollar digital economy," said Shri Goyal. "India's economic performance has been robust; all economic indicators continuing on an upward trajectory. 8.4% GDP growth in Q2; Exports - $30 bn (Nov. 21; +26% over Nov. 20); Record GST collection (Rs 1.31 Lakh Cr in Nov); Highest ever FDI," he added.

Reiterating PM Modi's message given today at Varanasi, - "PM asked for 3 resolutions from the people for the country - cleanliness, creation and continuous efforts for a self-reliant India," Shri Goyal exuded confidence that this summit will help in building new bridges to foster balanced & equitable global growth.

