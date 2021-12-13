Left Menu

Renault and unions to sign three-year deal, union sources say

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:05 IST
Renault and unions to sign three-year deal, union sources say

French carmaker Renault looks set to win union backing for a three-year plan including 1,700 job cuts, sources at three union groups said on Monday.

Though the CGT labour group has yet to express its opinion on the agreement, which is due to be signed on Tuesday, the backing of the CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO unions means the plan already has the support of a majority of workers. Under the deal, which also envisages a 35-hour working week at all French sites, Renault commits itself to developing nine new car models at its French plants between 2022 and 2024, the sources said.

Renault has also said it will hire 2,500 people and offer training to help workers convert to the production of electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021