Hungary PM says it is 'not reasonable' for govt to buy Budapest Airport before 2022 elections

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 00:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Hungary

Hungary's government will put off a planned acquisition of Budapest Airport until after next year's parliamentary elections due to high inflation and volatility in global financial markets, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"We need to pay attention to the budget deficit," Orban told a news conference. "For the time being, I believe it is not reasonable to seal this deal before the elections."

