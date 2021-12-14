Left Menu

Ladakh shuts over statehood demand

PTI | Leh | Updated: 14-12-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 00:58 IST
Ladakh shuts over statehood demand
  • Country:
  • India

People in Ladakh on Monday observed a shutdown over their demand for granting statehood to the union territory.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads in twin districts of Leh and Kargil.

''All commercial and business activities have come to a standstill in Leh due to the bandh call,'' a spokesman of the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which had given the call for shutdown, said.

He said the shutdown was observed to press for the demand of granting statehood to Ladakh and constitutional safeguards it had enjoyed under Article 370.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021