Spain's LaLiga grants domestic TV rights to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 bln euros

It comes after the clubs on Friday approved a 1.994 billion euro investment nL1N2SV19Q from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first agreement of its kind in Europe, although four clubs - including Barcelona and Real Madrid - opted out. The "LaLiga Boost" deal gives CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will get revenues from LaLiga broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:44 IST
Spain's LaLiga has reached an agreement to sell its domestic broadcasting rights for five years to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 billion euros ($5.59 billion), it said in a statement on Monday.

The deal is a record for the top-flight soccer league as its last contract, signed with Telefonica in 2018, was a three-year agreement for 2.940 billion euros. It comes after the clubs on Friday approved a 1.994 billion euro investment nL1N2SV19Q from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first agreement of its kind in Europe, although four clubs - including Barcelona and Real Madrid - opted out.

The "LaLiga Boost" deal gives CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will get revenues from LaLiga broadcasting and sponsorship rights. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)

