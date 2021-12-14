Spain's LaLiga grants domestic TV rights to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 bln euros
Spain's LaLiga has reached an agreement to sell its domestic broadcasting rights for five years to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 billion euros ($5.59 billion), it said in a statement on Monday.
The deal is a record for the top-flight soccer league as its last contract, signed with Telefonica in 2018, was a three-year agreement for 2.940 billion euros. It comes after the clubs on Friday approved a 1.994 billion euro investment nL1N2SV19Q from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first agreement of its kind in Europe, although four clubs - including Barcelona and Real Madrid - opted out.
The "LaLiga Boost" deal gives CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will get revenues from LaLiga broadcasting and sponsorship rights. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)
