U.S. detects all-time high number of guns at airport checkpoints

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday that security personnel had confiscated more than 5,700 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021, the highest ever in a single year. TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the prior yearly record was about 4,400.

He said he thinks the increase reflects an increase in firearms being carried by Americans. Airline passengers can transport an unloaded firearm on an airplane but only in checked baggage.

