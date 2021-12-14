Left Menu

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Italy, Greenland over COVID-19 concerns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 03:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC now lists 84 destinations at "Level 4: Very High" classification, including nearly all of Europe. The United States imposed new rules, effective Dec. 6, requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

