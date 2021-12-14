Nuclear Days India 2021: Strengthening Indo-French Nuclear Synergies

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th edition of the Nuclear Days India 2021 was organized by Business France in partnership with EDF between 9 Nov and 10 Dec to support French experts in the nuclear sector in the Indian market. A delegation of 20 French Nuclear companies participated in this interactive event. This digital event was supported by the French Embassy in India, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and the GIFEN along with Udyen Jain Associates as Knowledge partner. The event's major highlights were composed of various industry interactions, webinars and EDF Suppliers' Day through November and December 2021: • Webinar on Indo-French Synergy in Civil Nuclear, organised in partnership with FICCI with participation of Indian companies like Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers, Avasarala Technologies, Walchandnagar Industries, Core Energy Systems, MTAR etc.

• Virtual B2B meetings between the Indian and French nuclear ecosystems.

• EDF Suppliers' Day and Networking event where EDF presented the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant project: update, business opportunities & localisation process for the major players of the Indian nuclear supply-chain. No less than 80 Indian companies joined the event as well as French companies totalling more than 130 people on-line.

India's growing nuclear ambition : India is the world's third-largest carbon emitter on an annual basis today and among the top 10 historical emitters. The Indian government aims to generate more than 50% of country's installed electrical power capacity from non-fossil fuel energy resources by 2030. The Nuclear sector offers numerous opportunities for co-operation with the Indian industry in this favorable context. Till date, India has 23 nuclear reactors in operation, 10 nuclear reactors and 1 research reactor in development. Several other projects are also in advanced discussions. Among them, negotiations are underway between EDF and NPCIL for the engineering and procurement of 6 EPRs at Jaitapur site, Maharashtra, India.

In April 2021, EDF submitted to NPCIL; its French binding techno-commercial offer to supply engineering studies and equipment for 6 EPR units at the Jaitapur site, Maharashtra. This major milestone for EDF, its partners and the French nuclear industry enabled to accelerate discussions with NPCIL, with the aim to converge towards a General Framework Agreement in the coming months.

The French nuclear sector - an important French industry For more than 60 years, the internationally recognized French nuclear industry has been developing valuable expertise in nuclear power generation, fuel cycle management and the manufacture of specific equipment. The nuclear sector exports €6 billion worth of goods and services each year and has a surplus balance of around €5 billion. Their experience ranges through 56 nuclear reactors in France, 120 reactors of French technology throughout the world and services on nearly 250 reactors.

The French nuclear industry accounts for 6.7% of French industrial employment. With its 220,000 employees and 3,200 companies, 85% of which are small and medium-sized businesses, it plays a major role in the dynamics of French industry and contributes, through its locations throughout the country, to the development of local economy.

Internationally recognized expertise France is involved in several power plant construction projects around the world, with its EPR reactors (net electrical power output of 1,650 MWe), particularly in Finland, China, the United Kingdom, France and soon India. It has world leaders in all segments of the sector, as well as a network of very active international SMEs and large companies, that benefit from the experience acquired on the national market. The French international players in the sector include: EDF and its subsidiary Framatome, Orano, and its subsidiaries Apave, Bureau Veritas, Assystem, Egis, GE Alstom, Nuvia, Onet, etc.

20 French companies participated in this event: Arcelor Mittal – Industeel, Assystem, Beaudrey, Bureau Veritas, Camfil, Daher Valves, Descote, Egis, Ekium, Fastpoint, Gerard Perrier Industrie Group - Ardatem, Idom, Latty International, Metroscope, Mirion Technologies, Make In India Nuclear Supply-Chain Support (Apave), Neotiss, Spherea, Thomas Thor Associates, Tractebel Engineering About Business France: Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, as well as runs the VIE international internship program.

Founded on January 1, 2015 through a merger between Ubifrance and the Invest in France Agency, Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 70 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of public- and private-sector partners.

