Indian Online Storytelling Platform, Pratilipi Onboards Anshul Deep Saxena as CTO, in a Search led by Purple Quarter

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke CTO Search firm, Purple Quarter found the ideal leader for Pratilipi with the appointment of Amazon techie, Anshul Deep Saxena to lead their engineering teams. Anshul joined the leadership team on December 13.

Pratilipi is the largest Indian language storytelling platform operating in 12 Indian languages and transforms the art of storytelling by enabling people to publish their content in multiple formats. The technology landscape of Pratilipi is vast including microservice architecture, agile pods, along with five different products: Pratilipi's core online literature product, Pratilipi FM, Pratilipi Comics, IVM Podcasts and The Write Order. It was only evident that Pratilipi sought an able CTO to build and execute a long-term tech roadmap who would also act as the bridge between engineering and business. Purple Quarter stepped in to meet the Tech Head requirement.

''It is amazing to witness Pratilipi's ambitious goals at working around India's vast literary landscape catering to regional content so skillfully. Varied products, varied verticals backed by technology requires a very capable leader who is not only open to shoulder the responsibilities heads-on but someone who could envision and be at one with the company's immediate and long-term strategic objectives. We are happy to have rightly matched Anshul with Pratilipi and are confident that Anshul will prove to be the bridge between the company's business and engineering,'' shared Roopa Kumar, CEO, Purple Quarter. Co-Founder & CEO, Pratilipi, Ranjeet Pratap Singh commented on the appointment, ''We are delighted to welcome Anshul to the team. With our rapid growth and our ever-evolving technical needs, we needed a technical leader who is also a good fit with our cultural values. Purple Quarter's detailed plan to locate the right Tech Head was duly-structured, precise and transparent; overall thoroughly impressive.'' Purple Quarter's proven experience in tech leadership hiring helped develop a custom ground plan for Pratilipi's role requirements and found in Anshul a suitable leader. With 15+ years of experience delivering innovative, highly scalable and mission-critical enterprise solutions with industry-leading companies like Amazon, Audible, Siemens, and ANSYS, Anshul has a track record in building high-performance technology teams and providing thought leadership to drive the vision and strategy at the scale of supporting millions of customers and generating Billions of dollars in revenue for the organizations.

''As the Chief Technology Officer, I will be owning Pratilipi's vision and strategy to scale technology for hyper-growth. With a clear mission and already impressive writers, readers, and listeners base, Pratilipi is sure to make a bigger disruption in the digital media space and I am super excited to join Pratilipi's leadership team. A huge thanks to Purple Quarter's concerted assistance in the whole process, I appreciate the team's thoughtful, precise and streamlined approach,'' shared Anshul on his appointment.

Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key leadership positions for the likes of Licious, Swiggy, Upstox, PharmEasy, Urban Company, Vedantu, Urban Company, LendingKart, Acko and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In over four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes corporates, early-stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, ACKO, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more.

