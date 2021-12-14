Pickrr targeting 80-90 pc next-day deliveries; unveils 10 fulfilment centers

Left Menu

We will continue to focus on the priority of our seller business requirements, Mangla added.Pickrr provides multiple solutions and a complete set of inventory management and demand forecasting based on the past sales behaviour, among others.Moreover, the tech system used by Pickrr at its centers will ensure that the packet is picked and packed on the same day of placing the order and is delivered to its destination within the very next day of placing the order.

Logistics tech startup Pickrr is targeting 80-90 per cent next-day deliveries, amid a strong 1-million fulfilment orders in January next year, the platform said on Tuesday.

The company delivers 3 million shipments per month, and with the target of next-day deliveries, it aims to take this number higher, it said, adding that it has unveiled 10 fulfilment centers across the country.

Pickrr works with over 20 national delivery partners and several local distribution partners to ensure the smooth picking and on-time delivery of consignments to their destination, it said.

With a base of over 75K sellers onboard and a capacity of over 2-lakh shipments per day, the platform has been expanding aggressively in tier II and III markets, it said.

With people rapidly moving towards e-commerce for their shopping needs, the expectation of quick deliveries has also paced up. Pickrr is targeting 80-90 per cent next-day deliveries.

''We understand the competition in the market and the challenges companies face on delivery timelines. To ensure there is minimal RTO (return-to-origin) and quick turnaround, we are targeting 80-90 per cent next-day deliveries to enhance the experience of our sellers and their end consumers,'' Gaurav Mangla, Co-Founder-CEO, Pickrr.

Pickrr's fulfilment centers in the smaller markets will play a significant role in achieving its targets and reducing the RTO by 12-16 per cent, he said.

''We have already started seeing the good response from smaller markets and our business is also doubling month on month. We will continue to focus on the priority of our seller business requirements,” Mangla added.

Pickrr provides multiple solutions and a complete set of inventory management and demand forecasting based on the past sales behaviour, among others.

Moreover, the tech system used by Pickrr at its centers will ensure that the packet is picked and packed on the same day of placing the order and is delivered to its destination within the very next day of placing the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

