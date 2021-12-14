Left Menu

VVDN to design and manufacture India's indigenous Tablet as an ODM Product

VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, announced that it has started the complete design, development and manufacturing of "Make in India" Tablets for domestic and global OEMs and customers.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 14-12-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:32 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, announced that it has started the complete design, development and manufacturing of "Make in India" Tablets for domestic and global OEMs and customers. The announcement comes as a fresh boost for Tablet manufacturing in India. With this, VVDN becomes the first company to do the complete in-house design, development and manufacturing of Tablets in India, from concept to creation.

In the Tablet manufacturing segment, VVDN will do the complete tablet architecture, hardware, software, mechanical design, PCB assembly, tooling and mold making, assembly, testing and validation, and certification. VVDN has vast experience and expertise in design and manufacturing of Tablets, including ruggedized Tablets, IoT tablets, Desktop all-in-one PCs, etc. VVDN was amongst 14 companies, domestic and international, which were granted approval under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware products manufacturing. With 5 world class manufacturing units and 10+ design centers across India, VVDN has extensive experience in doing complete R&D, engineering and manufacturing of electronic products in the domains 5G & Datacenter, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, IoT, cloud and Apps Over the last year, VVDN Technologies has continued to expand its manufacturing, engineering and work force infrastructure to support increasing business demands.

Recently, VVDN has added die casting facility to its existing infrastructure which has taken its manufacturing proposition to a whole new level. This will further accentuate and enable the company to cater to the production of various kinds of tablets, laptops, all-in-one PCs, etc. Amit Saharan, Vice President Strategic Business - VVDN Technologies said, "VVDN will indigenously design and manufacture Tablets in various segment under the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware. These Tablets will meet the needs of consumers, students, educators as well as those for specialized functions such as retail, manufacturing, and healthcare, for both Indian and global clients. With continuous expansion in infrastructure, VVDN is well placed to meet the high demand and do mass manufacturing of these Tablets. With Tablets as an ODM product offering, we will help India cut down dependence on import of Tablets and make India Atmanirbhar in Tablet manufacturing."

