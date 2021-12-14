Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%

Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi said on Tuesday he had increased his stake in Britain's BT to 18%, but added that he did not intend to launch a takeover.

Drahi, BT's biggest shareholder, said he had engaged constructively with the board and management of BT and looked forward to continuing that dialogue. "We continue to hold them in high regard and remain fully supportive of their strategy, principally to play the pivotal role in delivering the expansion of access to a full fiber broadband network; an investment program which is so important to both BT and to the UK," he said in a statement.

Drahi, who has pursued debt-fuelled deals to snap up assets in France, the United States, Portugal, and Israel, announced in June he had bought a 12.1% stake in BT, worth 2.2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) at the time.

