Ocado Retail quarterly sales fall 3.9% on labour shortages

Updated: 14-12-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:46 IST
Ocado Retail quarterly sales fall 3.9% on labour shortages
British online supermarket Ocado Retail on Tuesday reported a 3.9% fall in revenue in its latest quarter year-on-year, with its performance held back by labour shortages.

Ocado Retail, a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, said revenue totaled 547.8 million pounds ($723.7 million) in its fourth quarter to Nov. 28 versus 570.1 million pounds in the same quarter last year.

Revenue had fallen 10.6% in its third quarter, hurt by a July fire at its warehouse in Erith, southeast London, which disrupted operations. ($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

