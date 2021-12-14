Left Menu

Norway to reintroduce corporate loan guarantees amid COVID-19 surge

14-12-2021
Norway's center-left government said on Tuesday it plans to reintroduce loan guarantees for companies facing liquidity shortages as a result of recently introduced COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The measure was one of several schemes intended to alleviate the situation, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told a news conference. Recipients will in return face limitations on the dividends they can pay to shareholders, he added.

The government on Monday announced a four-week ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants, a closing of gyms and swimming pools to most users, and mandatory work-from-home for those who can.

