China shares end lower as Omicron, debt worries drag
China's shares ended lower on Tuesday, as losses in materials, financials and consumer discretionary firms weighed on broader indexes amid concerns over the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and debt risks facing property developers.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% at 3,661.53.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.67%, with its financial sector sub-index losing 1.17%, the resources sector falling 2.3%, the real-estate index down 2.47% and consumer discretionary firms ending 2% lower. ** The real-estate index fell as concerns around debt risks saw bonds issued by Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd suspended from trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
** China securities regulator said on Monday it would properly resolve bond default risks and crack down on "fake financial exchanges" after holding a meeting to discuss instructions from last week's Central Economic Work Conference. ** Also hitting sentiment, several companies in one of China's biggest manufacturing hubs suspended operations amid attempts to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.27% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.054%. ** Tech shares came under pressure after China's cyberspace regulator said on Monday it had fined Weibo, the operator of social media platform Sina, 3 million yuan ($470,000) for what it said was repeated publishing and transmission of illegal information.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.74%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.73% lower. ** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3626 per U.S. dollar, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.368.
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.4% and the CSI300 has fallen 3.1%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 21.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.74% this month.
