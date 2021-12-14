Raasta Autotech to expand services to 30 cities by next year

Car and bike service aggregator Raasta Autotech announced on Tuesday its plan to expand its services to 30 cities by next year with the first phase seeing operations in seven cities, including some of the metrospolis.

Besides widening its presence, the company also plans to onboard over 50 garages per city, it said.

Raasta already has its presence in the Delhi-National Capital Region with its one-stop solution for vehicle users and has set up 75 garages in the Delhi region.

The company is striving to provide 360 solutions to their customers by offering a range of services right from spares, accessories, lubricants, consumables and telematics solutions, the platform said in a release.

Raasta Auto Tech will expand its services in 30 cities by next year. In the first phase, the company aims to strengthen its presence in seven cities including metropolitans like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Jaipur, the company said in the release.

In the first phase, the company aims to strengthen its presence in seven cities including metropolitans like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Jaipur, and Bhopal with high-quality standardised vehicle services.

The market size for the organised vehicle service industry currently stands at USD 2-3 billion.

“There are regional players in the fray, and our intent is to build an integrated vehicle services platform and emerge number one in the space We are working extensively on our plans to magnify the reach of vehicle services across nooks and corners of the country,” said Karn Nagpal, Founder-CEO, Raasta Autotech.

Raasta also said, with an objective to establish a strong aftermarket ecosystem, it will soon tie-up with vehicle maintenance and repair garages across the country. PTI IAS ANS ANS

