BRIEF-RBNZ Says Head Of Supervision, Andy Wood Will Leave

Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

* HEAD OF SUPERVISION, ANDY WOOD, AND HEAD OF FINANCIAL POLICY AND SYSTEMS ANALYSIS, TOBY FIENNES WILL LEAVE OVER COMING MONTHS

