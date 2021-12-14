Norway wealth fund 'weeds out' nine firms over ESG risks

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has conducted a risk-based screening of more than 400 companies this year, concluding that it would refrain from investing in nine of those firms, it said on Tuesday.

"Our pre-screening builds on and strengthens our long-standing work with risk-based divestments. It's about weeding out companies that we do not want to be invested in," said Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management.

Also Read: Infosys to transition Daimler's HPC workloads to green data centre in Norway

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)