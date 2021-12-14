Left Menu

UK shares rebound after strong jobs data, M&A lifts Rentokil to record high

UK shares rose on Tuesday after strong jobs growth signalled that the labour market withstood the end of Britain's furlough scheme, while pest control company Rentokil jumped to a record high after a $6.7 billion deal to buy Terminix Global. BT fell 5.2% after Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi increased his stake to 18%, drawing a defensive response from the British government.

UK shares rose on Tuesday after strong jobs growth signalled that the labour market withstood the end of Britain's furlough scheme, while pest control company Rentokil jumped to a record high after a $6.7 billion deal to buy Terminix Global. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.7% by 0804 GMT and was on course to break a four-session losing run, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index advanced 0.3%.

Rentokil climbed 4.1% to the top of the FTSE 100 after saying it would buy U.S.-based peer Terminix Global in a cash-and-stock deal. Base metal miners gained 1.6%, tracking a jump in aluminium prices due to tight supply and easing Chinese restrictions.

British employers added a record number of staff in November, data showed ahead of the Bank of England's policy decision on Thursday.] The data underscores dilemma that the BoE is facing after the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and renewed restrictions caused investors to pare back bets of a rate hike this week.

Online supermarket group Ocado Group gained 4.6% on winning a patent infringement lawsuit against Norwegian robotics company AutoStore Holdings Ltd in the International Trade Commission. BT fell 5.2% after Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi increased his stake to 18%, drawing a defensive response from the British government.

