Infosys selected by Orion Corporation to transform its ERP, Planning platforms

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:05 IST
Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by Finnish pharmaceutical company Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization. Through this engagement, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said it will adopt standardized best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation.

President and CEO, Orion Corporation, Timo Lappalainen, said, ''In selecting our partner, we valued Infosys' strong track record implementing Life Sciences best practices, focus on business value realization and proven delivery capability."

