Demand for content creation-related laptops to grow at strong pace in India: Asus

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Tuesday said the demand for devices catering to requirements of content creators is on the rise in India, and is expected to touch 10-20 per cent share of the consumer PC segment in the coming years, similar to the growth trajectory of gaming PCs.

Asus, which has launched a new 'ProArt' series of laptops, is betting on the new lineup to help push its market share in the consumer PC segment in India to 20 per cent in the first half of 2022.

Speaking to PTI, Asus India Business Head Consumer and Gaming PC (System Business Group) Arnold Su said the gaming market in India this year will be around 7.5 lakh units and at least 15-20 per cent of that requirement is from the content creation field.

''... which means, there will be at least 1.5 lakh units a year which are directed towards this kind of requirement ...next year, we estimate the gaming market to be around one million (10 lakh) units and so, if the ratio is still around 20 per cent, the content creation-related laptops will be up to around 2 lakh units a year, which is around 3-4 per cent of the entire consumer PC market,'' he explained.

Su said although 3-4 per cent may not seem large now, but the journey of this category is similar to that of the gaming laptop category that has been witnessing strong growth in the last few years.

''...what we foresee, as of now, (is that) although it's only 3-4 per cent of India's consumer laptop market, we see it will continue to grow to 10-20 per cent, similar to the way gaming laptop is growing,'' he added.

Asus has expanded its consumer PC lineup with the launch of its ProArt series. Designed for content creators and consumers with the creative edge, ASUS' ProArt series feature industry-first innovations in the form of ASUS Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus.

Along with the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, the company has also launched a series of VivoBook across AMD/Intel and 14-inch/16-inch variant – VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED.

The product pricing starts from Rs 75,000 and will be sold across online and offline channels. The ProArt Studiobook range will be available from January and will be priced at Rs 1,69,990.

Talking about the consumer PC market, Su said the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, albeit at a slower pace in 2022.

''India's PC market in 2020 was around 4.5 million units of consumer laptops, and this year, by the end of December we estimate it to be 5.5 or 5.6 million, which is almost 22 per cent growth.

''Next year, we estimate it to be around 6 million and this means, we will be adding another 10 per cent growth. Growth speed might slow down but PC market will still grow,'' he said.

Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group at Asus India and South Asia, said the company strongly believes in building a complete ecosystem for consumers by equipping them with not just innovative machines but also enabling proper grooming for them.

''We have designed and curated a programme for budding content creators to learn from the best in the Industry. With the Asus ProArt Lab, we are bullish to create success among the creators' community through our new ProArt product line-up.

''India is an important market for us and we will continue to introduce innovation designed to meet the emerging needs of the Indian community,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)