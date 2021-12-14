Budapest Airport shareholders halt talks on possible sale to Hungary govt

The shareholders of Budapest Airport have stopped the due diligence process over the possible sale of the airport to the Hungarian government, its majority shareholder said told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The shareholders of Budapest Airport have agreed to stop the due diligence process and to remain in dialogue with the Hungarian Government," AviAlliance GmbH said.

"AviAlliance is a committed long-term investor, whose interest is the sustainable development of Budapest Airport and the region," it said.

