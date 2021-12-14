L&T Construction bags large order for buildings, factories business

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged a large order for its buildings and factories business from the Odisha government to construct clinical blocks and allied infrastructure for a hospital in Cuttack.

The duration of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project is 30 months, the company said in a statement.

The project involves the construction of four clinical blocks comprising composite structural systems and other ancillary buildings.

The facility will cover specialty departments such as neurology, nephrology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology, hepatology, cardiology, surgical blocks, casualty, trauma, and general surgery with a total of 2,058 beds.

The scope of work includes the design and execution of architecture and structure–composite systems among others.

