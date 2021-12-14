Tourism Minister Reddy reviews status of projects under Swadesh Darshan

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the status of various projects under the Swadesh Darshan and Prasad schemes here with officials from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and asked them to speed up works.

There is a need to create synergies among various programmes of the central and state governments for their maximum realisation, he stressed.

A target has been given to speed up schemes and if these are completed within or before the stipulated time, the Centre will give additional schemes, said Reddy, who took part in the ongoing international Gita festival in Kurukshetra, Haryana, after the meeting in Chandigarh.

He said that the Centre and Haryana government were taking steps for further developing Kurukshetra as a key destination to promote religious tourism.

Reddy reviewed various initiatives of tourism undertaken by the Centre besides reviewing the strategy for reviving domestic as well as international tourism, which has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also reviewed the status of various projects under Swadesh Darshan, and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) schemes, and asked officials concerned from the two states to speed up activities under these initiatives.

A discussion was also held on increasing footfall in various ASI monuments in the two states.

Reddy said that during the past two years Covid has adversely impacted the tourism and travel sector and through various initiatives efforts were being made to revive these sectors.

