HMSI commences engine production at Gujarat plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:28 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has commenced engine manufacturing activities at its Vithalapur-based manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Powering its 250 cc and above range of two-wheelers, the dedicated engine line is set to serve the global demand, like Thailand, the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Gulf nations, among others.

A total of 50,000 engine units are scheduled for production in its first year and the capacity will be further scaled up as per market demand, HMSI said in a statement.

With an investment of over Rs 135 crore, the company plans to roll out midsize model engines for both domestic and international markets, it added.

''As demand for mobility rises globally, Honda envisions further expansion of its exports footprint across the world. With the introduction of BSVI norms in India, we are a step closer to achieve this vision. Building products which are at par with global standards of manufacturing, this new expansion will allow HMSI to develop production capabilities to strengthen our direction of make in India, for the world,'' HMSI MD, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata noted.

At present, HMSI has four manufacturing plants -- Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Guajarat).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

