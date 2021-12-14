Pak acquires USD 15.3 billion loans in FY21: Report

Cash-strapped Pakistan contracted USD 15.32 billion worth of new foreign loans from multilateral institutions and commercial banks during the previous fiscal year (2020-21) — almost 47 per cent higher than USD 10.45 billion a year earlier, according to a media report on Tuesday.

With these additional loan agreements, the incumbent government contracted a total of about USD 34.17 billion in its first three years in power, while total foreign loan disbursements stood relatively higher at USD 35.1 billion during the three years.

The data showed that Pakistan contracted USD 8.41 billion in the fiscal year 2018-19, followed by USD 10.45 billion in 2019-20 (up 24 per cent), and USD 15.32 billion in 2020-21 (up 47 per cent), the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting 'Annual Report on Foreign Economic Assistance 2020-21' by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

With this, Pakistan's external public debt stood at USD 85.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, showing a net increase of about USD 7.7 billion (10 pc) compared to USD 77.9 billion as of June 30, 2020. By the end of June 2019, the external public debt amounted to USD 73.4 billion, it said.

The report explained that a higher commitment during the last fiscal year was made "to mitigate the pressure on the current account deficit, strengthen foreign exchange reserves, enhance external debt servicing capacity and provide requisite financing to water sector development".

The report noted that out of USD 15.32 billion new agreements during the previous fiscal year, USD 6.97 billion worth of financing agreements were signed with multilateral development partners, USD 4.66 billion with foreign commercial banks, and USD 187 million with bilateral development partners.

In addition, the government also borrowed USD 2.5 billion from international capital markets through Eurobonds and USD 1 billion from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the Chinese government's foreign exchange and international trade agency, as a deposit.

Of these, an amount of USD 2 billion (or 13 per cent of the total commitments) was earmarked by multilateral development partners as programme financing to broaden and deepen the financial system, improve fiscal management and regulatory framework to foster growth and competitiveness in Pakistan, the report said.

Among the multilateral development partners, the World Bank emerged as the largest development partner in terms of new commitments (USD 4.675 billion), followed by USD 952 million from the Islamic Development Bank, USD 902 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and USD 326 from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, it said.

Besides, USD 4.66 billion (30 per cent of the total) was arranged from foreign commercial banks. An amount of USD 4.19 billion (27 per cent of the total) was contracted for project financing and USD 952 million (or 6 per cent of the total) for commodity financing.

Energy and power were the key priority sectors for new loan agreements during the 2020-21 fiscal year, with a total share of 35 per cent out of the total committed project financing of USD 4.19 billion.

Rural development and social welfare emerged as second priority with a share of 23 per cent of the total project financing, followed by governance 18 per cent, finance and revenue 7 per cent, education 5 pc, agriculture 5 per cent, and transport and communication 4 per cent, the report said.

