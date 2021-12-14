Left Menu

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999 per kg

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:43 IST
Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999 per kg
  • Country:
  • India

A specialty tea from Assam's Dibrugarh district was on Tuesday auctioned for Rs 99,999 per kg, the “highest price” ever fetched in any tea auction in the country, an official said. The Manohari Tea Estate sold 1 kg of its 'Manohari Gold' variety to Sourabh Tea Traders, Gauhati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) Secretary Priyanuz Dutta said.

“This is the highest auction price fetched in tea selling and buying in the country so far,” Dutta said.

“We manufacture the tea based on high demand from discerning consumers and connoisseurs for this type of premium quality specialty tea,'' Proprietor of Manohari Tea Estate, Rajan Lohia, said.

The bright yellow liquor has a soothing after-taste, and is known for several health benefits, he added.

Manohari Gold Tea had sold for Rs 50,000 per kg at the GTAC auction in July 2019, which was the highest auction value at that time.

The record was, however, broken within a month when the ‘Golden Neddles Tea’, manufactured by Donyi Polo Tea Estate of Arunachal Pradesh, and 'Golden Butterfly Tea’ of Dikon Tea Estate of Assam, sold for Rs 75,000 per kg in seperate auctions at the GTAC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021