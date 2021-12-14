Left Menu

Kwik Delivery hailed as Most Innovative Logistics Company of the Year in Nigeria

The award is in recognition of exceptional business leaders and organizations for their sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise and contributions to the Nigerian economy.

No fewer than 14 business leaders and 20 companies including a public institution bagged different awards at the Business Day Nigerian Business Leadership Awards. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
Kwik Delivery (Kwik.Delivery), the French-Nigerian technology company providing delivery, payment and fulfilment services to merchants and businesses in Nigeria was hailed as the Most Innovative Logistics Company of the Year in Nigeria. The announcement was made at the annual Business Day Leadership Awards which can be said to be the most prestigious cross-industry event for the recognition of innovators and success stories, was graced by top dignitaries across the length and breadth of Africa's largest economy.

The award is in recognition of exceptional business leaders and organizations for their sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise and contributions to the Nigerian economy. No fewer than 14 business leaders and 20 companies including a public institution bagged different awards at the Business Day Nigerian Business Leadership Awards.

Speaking at the event, in response to the recognition, CEO Kwik Delivery, Romain POIROT-LELLIG said, "Kwik Delivery's mission to is enable Nigerian businesses to grow, to sell more and to foster trust between economic stakeholders through the use of technology. We have been growing very fast since we were founded two years and a half ago. We have close to 100,000 B2B customers in Lagos and Abuja and we are on target to reach 1,000,000 by the end of the coming year. I would like to dedicate this award to my team and the many riders and delivery partners who have chosen Kwik to provide grounbreaking delivery services"

The event was also graced by other members of Kwik's management team - Chief Operating Officer, Iyeyinka Olayanju, Chief Technology Officer, Olivier Decrock, and Marketing Manager, Michael Owatunde.

(With Inputs from APO)

