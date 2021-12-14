Natco Pharma proposes to acquire Dash Pharmaceuticals

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI): Natco Pharma Limited through its affiliates is proposing to enter into an agreement to acquire Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and compliance with statutory requirements.

According to a press release issued by the city-based drug maker, Dash is a front-end pharmaceutical sales, marketing and distribution entity based in New Jersey, USA which is expected to have approximate net sales of USD 15 million for the year ending December 2021.

This acquisition provides Natco with a front-end to engage with its customers directly in the USA which is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world.

Natco did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition.

