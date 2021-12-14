Natco Pharma proposes to acquire Dash Pharmaceuticals
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI): Natco Pharma Limited through its affiliates is proposing to enter into an agreement to acquire Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and compliance with statutory requirements.
According to a press release issued by the city-based drug maker, Dash is a front-end pharmaceutical sales, marketing and distribution entity based in New Jersey, USA which is expected to have approximate net sales of USD 15 million for the year ending December 2021.
This acquisition provides Natco with a front-end to engage with its customers directly in the USA which is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world.
Natco did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dash
- New Jersey
- USA
- Hyderabad
- Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Natco
ALSO READ
Zanzibar's Vice President and USAID hand over grants to 14 youth organizations
Jr Hockey Wc: Pakistan thrash Harendra's USA 18-2 to qualify for 9-12th place classification match
ADB gets Rs 15 cr-grant from JFPR for urban primary healthcare usage across India
Samhita-CGF, Mswipe, USAID, and Mastercard Come together to Digitize 100,000 Micro-merchants Across Urban and Rural India
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West along with daughter North attend Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show