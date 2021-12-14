Left Menu

Supply chain disruptions cloud German machinery outlook

They complained in particular of shortages of electronic components and metal, and expected difficulties with electronic components to persist until the third quarter of 2022.Business confidence in Germany, Europes biggest economy, has been weighed down lately by the stubborn supply chain problems and by a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:22 IST
Supply chain disruptions cloud German machinery outlook
  • Country:
  • Germany

A group representing Germany's machinery industry said Tuesday it expects a weaker rebound in production this year than previously forecast because of persistent supply chain bottlenecks.

The VDMA group said it now expects production to grow by seven per cent this year to a value of about 219 billion euros (USD247 billion), down from the 10 per cent it predicted in September. Last year, production of machinery — a major German export — dropped by nearly 12 per cent.

VDMA said that new orders significantly outpaced increases in production in the year's first 10 months.

“We could have produced more had the various delivery bottlenecks not been so persistent,” said the group's chairman, Karl Haeusgen.

However, companies expect to be able to work through their order backlog next year, so VDMA increased its forecast for 2022 from a five per cent increase in production to seven per cent.

A survey of 521 member companies at the beginning of December found that 84 per cent were still experiencing noticeable or even severe disruption of supply chains, roughly the same proportion as in September. They complained in particular of shortages of electronic components and metal, and expected difficulties with electronic components to persist until the third quarter of 2022.

Business confidence in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has been weighed down lately by the stubborn supply chain problems and by a resurgence of coronavirus infections. That appears to be receding somewhat at present, but the new omicron variant remains a concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021