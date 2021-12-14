How do Native Americans Create their Revenue?

Within the USA, Native Americans generally tend to be in place for the operation and running of casinos. Many people don't fully understand why this is the case, yet it's actually the major driver behind Native American revenue.

Rules on the Reservation

Many people play casino games in the modern world, and many tends to play online casino games following the advent of the internet. However, in the USA, operating casinos is mainly carried out by Native Americans. The reason for this is quite a quirky piece of American history. It all stems from property tax.

During the 1970s, a Native American couple who lived on an Indian reservation in Minnesota, received a bill for property tax from the state. They perceived this as being strange, as they had never been charged property tax before, having lived on Native land. They took this to different courts, and their argument against the tax kept getting rejected.

Finally, they got to the supreme court, and the ruling was made that not only should states not charge property tax to Native Americans, but they're not able to govern what they do, and don't do on their land. This caused the Native Americans to open bingo halls and casinos on their land.

Although there were a number of different cases that made it to the courts, with local law enforcement arresting a number of Native Americans, the state always lost out, due to tribal sovereignty that is held on Native American land.

This allowed Native Americans the ability to open and operate their own casinos, and even influence the regulation of gambling.

Impacts over Time

There have been a number of different issues over time with regards to gambling, but one of the biggest ones in recent memory was the impact of Covid-19. With many casinos having to close, it caused problems for casinos that were in states that hadn't legalized online gambling.

However, as online gambling had been made legal in a large number of states, this allowed a lot of casinos to still have a revenue stream in place. One of the biggest reasons behind online gambling not coming into play before is the tricky aspects of reservation law.

Although the tribes have dominion over their own land, opening online casinos would mean that players who were located outside of the reservation, would be able to play at the casino. This is different to people visiting the reservation from outside of the land to enter a land-based casino. This was mainly because people who weren't actually on the land, would have the opportunity to still play.

It meant that the tribes had to wait until it was legislated at the state level before they could offer the services. Some tribes have pushed back slightly against online casinos, partly because it has allowed other enterprises to enter their business. However, most have accepted the practice and signed deals that allow them to offer online gambling options.

Levels of Revenue

This is something that a lot of reservations were initially very open to, the possibility for additional revenue. For a long time, Native Americans had struggled financially within the USA. Of course, there were exceptions, but they were outliers rather than the norm. The opening of casinos meant that there was an opportunity for Native Americans to generate their own revenue from within the state.

This jump in revenue didn't work out perfectly for every tribe, after all when investors become involved and shareholders become part of the equation, there are sometimes incidents of money being skimmed off the top. However, there have been some obvious, and tangible benefits to the operation of casinos within Native American territory.

Firstly, it has allowed Native American tribes the opportunity to increase infrastructure within the reservation. There have been schools and hospitals built. On top of this, there have also been examples of tribal history being retained. This has allowed Native Americans to have a stronger hold on their heritage.

Secondly, there's much more money available to Native Americans due to the higher number of jobs on offer. It's a fact that casinos offer the opportunity for work to be offered. Wait staff, croupiers, entertainers, valet parking and many more job opportunities are created that were never there before. It means that Native Americans no longer have to go off the reservation to find work.

Another added bonus of this for the reservation is that the casino is paying money to the people within the community. Rather than paying people from off the reservation to do the jobs, they are able to provide work to their own people.

After many years of struggling for work within the Native American community, this was a huge shot in the arm. While casinos have allowed some people to get rich, they have also provided stability, and the ability to live for many others. This is a much wider-reaching achievement than just creating large amounts of revenue for a few people. The added infrastructure benefits have also led to Native Americans living longer, healthier lives. Which means casinos have had a net positive impact on the Native American community.

