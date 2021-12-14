Left Menu

Govt looks to develop helipads along major highways for medical emergencies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:02 IST
Govt looks to develop helipads along major highways for medical emergencies
  • Country:
  • India

The government is looking to develop helipads along major highways so that accident victims can be evacuated using helicopters from the spot.

As part of efforts to boost the country's helicopter segment, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said steps are being taken to have Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

''I am working with the Ministry of Road Transport to try and see whether we can develop helipads along the major highways, especially Mumbai, Delhi and so forth so that if there is an accident, we can evacuate people with helicopters,'' he said.

In India, there are around 250 helicopters, and 181 of them are operated by non-scheduled operators, while there is less than one helipad per district, Scindia said while speaking at a summit organised by industry body CII.

Recently, the ministry came out with a new helicopter policy, which has made the processes simple. Besides, helicopter corridors are being developed and three such corridors -- Mumbai to Pune, Begumpet to Shamsabad, and Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar -- are in place.

Under the regional air connectivity scheme, there are plans to develop 36 heliports, and 6 of them are functional.

Emphasising that the underpinnings are in place to launch the helicopter industry in India, Scindia said that from a fiscal standpoint in terms of customs duty and imports of helicopters, he has sensitised the finance minister and ''we are working on resolving those issues as well''.

Scindia also said that eight states and Union Territories reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from prohibitive rates of 28-30 per cent to 1-2 per cent is a ''huge achievement'' for the aviation sector in terms of making it more economically viable.

ATF or jet fuel costs account for a major chunk of an airline's operational expenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021