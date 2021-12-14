Left Menu

Napino in strategic tie up with US firm for oxygen sensor tech

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:10 IST
Napino in strategic tie up with US firm for oxygen sensor tech
Automotive component designing and manufacturing firm Napino Auto and Electronics on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with US-based Kerdea Technologies Inc for oxygen sensor technology.

Oxygen sensors will cater to the needs of the domestic automobile industry in BS-VI regime and the upcoming On Board Diagnostic (OBD2) norms, Napino said in a release. The licensing partnership between Napino and Kerdea, which has proprietary O2 sensor (restive technology), will see the transfer of technology to Napino, it said.

Kerdea's technology helps in reducing emission levels and increases fuel efficiency, offering a significant cost advantage, as per the release. ''This licensing partnership will further augment our capabilities in the sensors for automotive application. Kerdea's technology coupled with manufacturing capabilities of Napino group will provide OEMs with technologically robust products while being cost effective,” said Vaibhav Raheja, Joint Managing Director, Napino.

With the rollout of OBD-2 norms by 2022-23, O2 sensors will see robust demand with increased application across vehicle segments, Raheja added. According to Napino, O2 sensors will complement its electronic fuel injection solution, which is core to the company's vision of offering sustainable mobility solutions, as this will increase the overall fuel efficiency of the engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

