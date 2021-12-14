Left Menu

Anand Rathi Wealth shares jump over 6 pc in debut trade

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Tuesday settled with over 6 per cent gains against its issue price of Rs 550.The stock made its debut at Rs 602.05, a gain of 9.46 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It settled at Rs 583.50, a premium of 6.09 per cent.On NSE, it listed at Rs 600, a premium of 9.09 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:31 IST
Anand Rathi Wealth shares jump over 6 pc in debut trade
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Tuesday settled with over 6 per cent gains against its issue price of Rs 550.

The stock made its debut at Rs 602.05, a gain of 9.46 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 11.80 per cent to Rs 614.95. It settled at Rs 583.50, a premium of 6.09 per cent.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 600, a premium of 9.09 per cent. It jumped 6.36 per cent to settle at Rs 585.

In traded volume terms, 8.87 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 1.39 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,428.31 crore.

The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited received 9.78 times subscription earlier this month.

The initial public offer of up to 12,000,000 equity shares had a price range of Rs 530-550 per share.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021