Left Menu

Kerala govt writes to RBI to withdraw caution notice on use of word 'bank' by co-op societies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:41 IST
Kerala govt writes to RBI to withdraw caution notice on use of word 'bank' by co-op societies
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has received a letter from the Kerala government requesting for withdrawal of caution notice issued by the central bank regarding use of word 'bank' by some cooperative societies, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said his ministry has ''not received any representation'' from any state government on RBI's press release on cautioning members of public against some cooperative societies using the word ‘Bank’ as part of their names and accepting deposits from non-members/nominal members/ associate members.

However, he informed that the RBI has received a letter dated December 1 from the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Kerala and a letter dated December 2 from the Minister of Cooperation and Registration, Government of Kerala ''requesting for withdrawal of the caution notice issued by the RBI''. In November, the RBI cautioned the public against co-operative societies using 'bank' in their names as well as accepting deposits from people who are not their members.

The RBI had said in a statement that it has come to notice that some cooperative societies are using the word 'bank' in their names in violation of the Banking Regulation Act.

The apex bank also said that it has also come to the notice that some co-operative societies are accepting deposits from non-members/ nominal members/ associate members which is tantamount to conducting banking business in violation of the provisions.

After the amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, effective September 29, 2020, co-operative societies cannot use the words ''bank'', ''banker'' or ''banking'' as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions or by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021