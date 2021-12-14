Govt queried on export of Oxygen, Remdesivir

Less than three metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen was provided between October 2020 and February 2021 while 14 kg and 17 MT of oxygen were provided this year in May and June respectively as humanitarian assistance to countries of Malawi, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Upper House.

''As informed by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, less than 3 MT of Oxygen between October 2020 and February 2021, 14 Kg in May 2021 and approximately 17 MT in June 2021 was provided as humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring countries of Malawi, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan,'' she said.

In response to a question on the number of Remdesivir injections exported by after March 2020 and the number of injections imported during the period, Pawar said exports of Remdesivir continued till March 2021. As domestic demands increased after March 2021, exports of Remdesivir were banned and imports were also made to meet the domestic demands. In addition, domestic production of Remdesivir was enhanced to meet the requirements, she said in the written reply. Providing details of international financial aid received during the pandemic, with amounts and institutions, Pawar said a grant of USD 3 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB) was received through UNICEF for procurement of Mass Thermal Scanners at Points of Entries for screening of International passengers. She said quoting data received from the Department of Economic Affairs.

